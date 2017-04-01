Fujifilm Unveils The New X-H1
Introducing in-body image stabilization, professional video capabilities, and a range of new features in a robust, durable camera body.
SIGMA is introducing the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art as the ultimate ultra-wide-angle zoom. While minimising distortion, this lens offers outstanding…
Fujifilm announces the new X-A5, the lightest camera-zoom lens combination in the X series lineup
In the February 2018 issue we have published a special section with images that showcase the charm and character of winter photography.
An outstanding collection of landscape pictures published by Landscape Photography Magazine during 2017.
FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO for Mac is available now and is set to launch for Windows in February 2018. X RAW STUDIO is available to users at no cost.
In the December 2017 issue we have published a special section with images that showcase the warmth and long-lasting appeal of Black & White photography.
In the November 2017 issue we published a special section with images that showcase the charm and elegance of Autumn/Fall colours.
A new solution for mirrorless camera users. The second in a series combining f/1.4 brightness and a compact body.
A filter that is most dense in the centre of the filter. This allows the photographer to precisely control exposure as the sun sits on the horizon.
Canon today announces the latest addition to its PowerShot G range, the flagship PowerShot G1 X Mark III. Replacing the G1 X Mark II, it’s a…
On 26th September Wex Photographic announced their intregration with Calumet Photographic UK “to offer an improved experience and wider range of…
X-E3 with 4K Video, Touchscreen, upgraded AF Tracking and Bluetooth Connectivity, Latest development of the X Mount Lens Roadmap unveiled; new Firmware Updates for FUJIFILM X-Pro2, X-T2, X100F and X-T20 coming soon
FUJINON GF45mmF2.8 R WR Lens adds versatile wide angle lens to the series; updated GF Lens Roadmap announced and new GFX firmware coming soon
Canon today introduces three new lenses into its premium L-series range, the TS-E 50mm f/2.8L MACRO, TS-E 90mm f/2.8L MACRO and TS-E 135mm f/4L MACRO.
Tips and techniques on photographing mountain landscapes at any time of year and any season by James Lorentson.
Join Fujifilm for an immersive two-day photographic experience offering inspiring workshops, hands-on field trips, exciting elective courses and superb networking opportunities.
Nikon announces the development of the next frontier in full-frame, high-resolution, high-speed digital SLR cameras with the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Nikon D850
Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd is pleased to announce that the new SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art lens will have a Suggested Retail Price of £1,399.99 including VAT…
OmegaBrandess is pleased to announce Cokin’s developement of an adaptor ring specifically designed for the Olympus M.ZUIKO 7-14mm F2.8 PRO lens.
VEO 2 is tailor-made for travel photographers. Weighing even less than its predecessor, and featuring all new materials – including a new carbon fiber technology -VEO 2 is the perfect passport for your travel photography!
Largest Photography Conference and Expo in North America Offers Early Bird Pricing For More Than 100 Photo Walks, Master Classes, and Seminars
Two years in the making, the ProGlass IRND range sets a whole new standard in high quality glass neutral density filters.
Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd is pleased to announce that the new SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art lens will have a Suggested Retail Price of £1,679.99 including VAT…
TH Swiss company is officially launching their new product – a set of fifteen neutral density gelatin filters designed especially for Irix lenses.
LPM has teamed up with Fujifilm to bring you a fantastic giveaway with a retail price of $1,299.95. The giveaway consist of: Fujifilm X100F Black.
By using graduated neutral density filtration, the lighting inconsistencies within your scene will become dramatic effects within your scenery, enhancing …
LPM has teamed up with TIFFEN to bring you a fantastic giveaway with a retail price of $870.
Nikon broadens its portfolio of lenses with the first ever NIKKOR FX fisheye zoom lens, a fast FX 28 mm prime lens, and an ultra-wide DX zoom lens.
What happens when you spend 48 hours in death valley with a pro photographer? Follow my journey with Hudson Henry as we discover the mystery of Death Valley
Vanguard announced today that it’s been honoured with the TIPA award for Best New Tripod (2017) for its new Alta Pro 2+ 263 AB 100 Tripod.
On 22 April 2017, photographers around our planet will head into the field to photograph the landscape in a photographic celebration of Earth Day. Will you take part in the project?
Series of videos with photographers David Noton and Joe Cornish in conversation. Here they discuss how photography has changed over the years.
LEE Filters introduces the 100mm Deluxe filter kit, containing no fewer than five filters, as well as a Filter Holder that comes ready assembled with two…
While post production can add value, the effects from camera filtration have been those of which we strive to see successfully achieved in our photography.
We have teamed up with FUJIFILM to bring you a fantastic giveaway with a retail price of $1899.94. It includes the X-T20 and XF18-135mm f/3.5-5.6R LM OIS.
Sigma has launched four new lenses – the 14mm F1.8 DG HSM, 135mm F1.8 DG HSM, 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM and the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM
Landscape Photography Magazine has teamed up with FUJIFILM to bring you a fantastic giveaway with a retail price of $699.95, the Fujifilm X70 camera.
Win a Platinum membership for a year. The best pictures will be published in LPM and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr, 500px and all our social media platforms.