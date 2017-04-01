Browsing: News

Fujifilm Unveils The New X-H1

Introducing in-body image stabilization, professional video capabilities, and a range of new features in a robust, durable camera body.

Sigma 14-24mm f2.8 DG HSM

SIGMA is introducing the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art as the ultimate ultra-wide-angle zoom. While minimising distortion, this lens offers outstanding…

Fujifilm X-A5

Fujifilm announces the new X-A5, the lightest camera-zoom lens combination in the X series lineup

Winter Vision Winners

In the February 2018 issue we have published a special section with images that showcase the charm and character of winter photography.

2017 in Pictures

An outstanding collection of landscape pictures published by Landscape Photography Magazine during 2017.

Black & White Vision Winners

In the December 2017 issue we have published a special section with images that showcase the warmth and long-lasting appeal of Black & White photography.

Autumn Colour Winners

In the November 2017 issue we published a special section with images that showcase the charm and elegance of Autumn/Fall colours.

SIGMA 16mm f/1.4 DC DN

A new solution for mirrorless camera users. The second in a series combining f/1.4 brightness and a compact body.

LEE Reverse Neutral Density Filters

A filter that is most dense in the centre of the filter. This allows the photographer to precisely control exposure as the sun sits on the horizon.

Black & White Vision

WEX merges with Calumet

On 26th September Wex Photographic announced their intregration with Calumet Photographic UK “to offer an improved experience and wider range of…

TS-E 50mm f/2.8L MACRO, TS-E 90mm f/2.8L MACRO and TS-E 135mm f/4L MACRO

New Canon Tilt and Shift Lenses

Canon today introduces three new lenses into its premium L-series range, the TS-E 50mm f/2.8L MACRO, TS-E 90mm f/2.8L MACRO and TS-E 135mm f/4L MACRO.

Fujifilm Festival

Join Fujifilm for an immersive two-day photographic experience offering inspiring workshops, hands-on field trips, exciting elective courses and superb networking opportunities.

Development of Digital SLR Camera Nikon D850

Nikon announces the development of the next frontier in full-frame, high-resolution, high-speed digital SLR cameras with the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Nikon D850

New SIGMA 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art

Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd is pleased to announce that the new SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art lens will have a Suggested Retail Price of £1,399.99 including VAT…

The Big $1,299.95 Fujifilm Giveaway

LPM has teamed up with Fujifilm to bring you a fantastic giveaway with a retail price of $1,299.95. The giveaway consist of: Fujifilm X100F Black.

FUJIFILM X-T20 Giveaway Worth $1899.94

We have teamed up with FUJIFILM to bring you a fantastic giveaway with a retail price of $1899.94. It includes the X-T20 and XF18-135mm f/3.5-5.6R LM OIS.

Sigma Reveals Four New Lenses

Sigma has launched four new lenses – the 14mm F1.8 DG HSM, 135mm F1.8 DG HSM, 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM and the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM

Free Giveaway • Fujifilm X70

Landscape Photography Magazine has teamed up with FUJIFILM to bring you a fantastic giveaway with a retail price of $699.95, the Fujifilm X70 camera.

Entry Call For Winter Landscapes

Win a Platinum membership for a year. The best pictures will be published in LPM and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr, 500px and all our social media platforms.

