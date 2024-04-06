Albany, NY, USA

There was snow and freezing rain all day Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the sun came out. Since it was late March, the sun was very strong and melted the snow quickly. I went to my favorite stream to get some shots before the sun melted all of the snow. The one particular tree stood out for me because it was more in the sun than some of the other trees behind it, which were lost in the blue shadows. This little tree seemed to pop out of the landscape.

