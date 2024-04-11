The Lower Savinja Valley, Slovenia

For over a century and a half, the Lower Savinja Valley has been known for its hops, kind and hospitable people, and local food and drink. The valley is surrounded by a soft wreath of hills and is rich in natural and cultural attractions. It brings together the stories of hop-growing and brewing, the ancient Romans, the counts of Žovnek, the Maltese knights, the stories of motorcycles, landscape parks, Natura 2000, numerous thematic and cycling routes and much more.

It is the paradisical valley where I live. On a fine May day in 2022, I took a trip around the valley to the nearest slope, where the most majestic view spread its wings in front of my camera.

