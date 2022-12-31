Broken Tree, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

In late winter several years ago, I was hiking on snowshoes in St-Donat-de-Montcalm, Quebec, Canada. As usual, I was also on the hunt for winter photos and had my camera with me. I really enjoy my M43 gear for its lightness and portability. Along the track, I happened on this little isolated broken tree. I was caught by the composition: the clean snow combined with other important elements, the texture, lines, curves, patterns, and shadows. Looking at this image makes me think of a wild animal caught in the snow, its mouth fully open, trying to breathe!

I used a focal length of 92 mm (35 mm equivalent) to compose the image. I knew that the white snow would trick my camera light metering. So, I overexposed by 1.3 stops to have a perfect histogram (ETTR)

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now