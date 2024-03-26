Waves of Rock, Jebel Akhdar, Oman

In the middle of January, I went on a weekend trip to one of my favourite spots in the Oman Mountains. This spot affords a fantastic view of the surrounding landscape. With some wind blowing at 2,100 m above sea level, it was certainly a lot cooler than near the sea.

After an adventurous drive up a twisting off-road track, I reached the top and set up camp for the night. I spent a lot of time taking photos, including this one. As sunset approached, the clouds acted almost as a filter, highlighting the rays of sunshine. Looking into the western horizon, the smaller mountains below resembled waves in a rough sea enveloped in the distant mist.

I shot many images, as the light was changing continuously due to the fast-moving clouds and the varying degrees of visibility of the sun's rays. I opted for a short telephoto lens because I wanted a tighter composition that would highlight the geometric patterns of the mountains and the clouds.

I also tried to frame the lighter central horizontal part of the image between the two darker bands formed by the earth below and the dark clouds above. Unfortunately, the clouds persisted during the night, preventing me from photographing star trails and the Milky Way. Maybe next time. Looking at the image file, I decided to convert it to black and white to emphasize the textures and the light.

