Gimsoy, Vaagan, Lofoten, Norway

Picture Story
Offshore wind, 10 min after sunset on the north shore, +2°C and 10m/s wind at 68°N.
Waiting for the darkness to come to make the Northern Light visable gave me time to look for "new" locations in a well-known landscape. Having worked as a guide for the last 40+ years I am always surprised how much there is left to see (and take photos of) at my beautiful Lofoten Archipelago. Hope I never stop the search for a new view at an old location.
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor