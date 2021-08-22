Gimsoy, Vaagan, Lofoten, Norway

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Offshore wind, 10 min after sunset on the north shore, +2°C and 10m/s wind at 68°N.

Waiting for the darkness to come to make the Northern Light visable gave me time to look for "new" locations in a well-known landscape. Having worked as a guide for the last 40+ years I am always surprised how much there is left to see (and take photos of) at my beautiful Lofoten Archipelago. Hope I never stop the search for a new view at an old location.

