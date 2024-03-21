My wife and I are both amateur photographers. We enjoy Rincon, Puerto Rico, known for its waves. We were shooting the sunset at Playa Maria, a pretty remote beach in Rincon. It is not a swimming area but is loved by surfers.

After taking many shots as the sun began setting, we were ready to leave and as we were leaving, the light changed dramatically, the sun had disappeared below the horizon line; but the lighting was almost magical, the image speaks for itself.

