North Coast Sunset, California, USA

Living near the coast provides opportunities for frequent sunset seascapes, and this particular evening didn't disappoint. As high tide approached, I chose a camera location on the bluff overlooking the sea, with an idea of where the cloud cover would enhance the reflective qualities of the light. I attached my polarizer and 3-stop ND filter to slightly reduce the reflections and the movement from the incoming surf. With a light breeze coming inland, I chose an exposure to keep the rocky foreground somewhat darkened and obscure and then waited for the onset of blue hour.

The larger rock along the horizon is Castle Rock National Wildlife Refuge, a 14-acre sanctuary along the west coast. Located about one-half mile offshore, it is one of the special closures in California's statewide Marine Protected Area Network. This restricts anyone from entering the waters around Castle Rock from the island's shoreline to 300 feet offshore, preventing disturbance to the seabirds and marine mammals and their habitat. Large numbers of migrating birds can be found here, and various seals and sea lions live on the island year-round.

Returning toward shore, several sea stacks of varying sizes provide a connection to the nearby land mass, where one can access the southern edge of the trail system along the high ground leading northward to Point St. George. With ever-changing opportunities to observe and photograph nature, I believe this area is a very special place.

