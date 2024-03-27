Augusta, Sussex County, New Jersey, USA

I've driven past this little storage house multiple times and never had my camera with me to capture the scene. On a lovely sunny Saturday, make it my mission to capture it. In the middle of a cleanup and keeping up with farm field off state route 206 in Sussex County, New Jersey.

I never knew why they kept this small little barn intact, especially having it this overgrown just in the middle of such a nicely kept up with the field, as for some people might be an eyesore. I couldn't help but capture this scene as it portrays a rich little scene contrasting the past and the present. I loved this photo before I took it, and I'm glad I did.

