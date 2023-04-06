Wesley Chapel, Pasco County, FL, USA

Sunset happens daily; I take photos daily. When I go out to shoot, I try to find angles that show off the beauty of the natural world, especially in highly manufactured locations. This photo is one of those specific cases where the sunset was on me, and I was in a shopping mall. I went searching for an angle to hide the shopping mall and all my surrounding areas. Sometimes, finding the right angle is hard because, in this case, I was in a crowded public location.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now