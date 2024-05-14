Lake Alexandrina, New Zealand

The sunset was glorious, with golden yellow tree leaves and pink clouds over Lake Alexandrina in New Zealand. I took many photos with those elements in them. But I turned to view the distant mountains and was drawn by the glossy clouds over them and reflected in the lake. Adding to that, there was a crescent moon above the clouds. I took many images of the clouds moving. My favorite was taken at f/16 for 8 seconds.

