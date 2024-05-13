Dorset Coast, England

The South West Coastal Path starts at Minehead in Somerset and winds its way anti-clockwise through Devon and Cornwall, ending at Poole in Dorset. The whole path is spectacular, but the section known as the 'Jurassic Coast' is particularly so.

This photo of a solitary stack was taken from the path leading to Durdle Door, a limestone stone arch which can be seen in the distance at the end of the beach. On the left hand side, the path splits into a series of 'grooves' going up one of the many limestone cliffs along the route.

As can be seen, the climb is not for the faint-hearted, with the precipitous edge often too close for comfort. In October 2018, a friend and I spent a week walking the section from Weymouth to Poole, taking in Portland Bill as well. At every turn, there were different views – this was one of them.

