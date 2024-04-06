    Search
    Avloysinga, Lofoten Islands, Norway
    By Gregory Roth

    This photograph was taken in Lofoten on the pretty peninsula of Avloysinga.

    I went to Lofoten to see the midnight sun. I thought I would be completely disoriented but quickly adapted to the situation. Ultimately, I even found it nice that it was still daylight.

    This photograph was taken at 11:20 p.m. I really like the pink side of this image.

    During this period, it's magical because the sun disappears and comes back directly; it's never dark.


