Avloysinga, Lofoten Islands, Norway

This photograph was taken in Lofoten on the pretty peninsula of Avloysinga.

I went to Lofoten to see the midnight sun. I thought I would be completely disoriented but quickly adapted to the situation. Ultimately, I even found it nice that it was still daylight.

This photograph was taken at 11:20 p.m. I really like the pink side of this image.

During this period, it's magical because the sun disappears and comes back directly; it's never dark.

