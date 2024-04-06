Hot Creek Mammoth, California, USA

Last winter, my family and I took a road trip to Mammoth Mountain. I had always wanted to capture those luminous mountains, and per the advice of the hotel concierge, we drove to a site called Hot Creek River. The road was tricky, and we were worried we were heading in the wrong direction, especially when we began driving on unpaved dirt.

We were relieved when we finally discovered Hot Creek River. Imagine our delight and surprise when we found boiling water bubbling up from the creek bed.

All around the river, no snow could be seen, only vapors coming out of the water.

We dipped our hands in and couldn't believe it was hotter than a hot tub.

Smoke was coming out between rocks, and the landscape was extraordinarily different from what we had expected at Mammoth Mountain.

Time was running out for me to capture the sunset, and I noticed a hill from where it would be ideal to photograph the river and the snowing mountains in the background.

I set up by the edge of the creek to have the river perfectly centered, the mountain in the background, and to catch the beautiful colors of the sun shining to my right as it was descending into the horizon. I was so content to have continued on that rough, unpaved road that led me to such a staggeringly beautiful site.

