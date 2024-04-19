Bandon Beach, Oregon, USA

My partner and I spent a weekend on the Oregon coast in January 2023. Our Airbnb deck was a few hundred feet south of Face Rock, and we had a gorgeous sunset right out of our windows the first night. This shot was taken from that deck.

I didn't need to move to any strange spots for this photo. I just placed my tripod on the deck and waited for the sun to move into the right position. We live about three hours from Bandon in Eugene and can't get to the coast enough for views like this!

