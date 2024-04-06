Cowichan Bay, British Columbia, Canada

I often take day trips to Victoria and back. This February afternoon, I took a side trip to Cowichan Bay. As I approached the Cowichan River Estuary, I spotted this image with the reflection on the water, so I stopped the car and got out for a closer look.

As I moved around, I saw one large tree reflection, and I liked the composition. As I did not have my tripod, I set the camera accordingly, took this shot and held it. Once at home and down loaded the image I was pleased.

