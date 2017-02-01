Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
Cover
You are at:»»Featured Artist

Featured Artist
Views: 50,756

Featured Artist is sponsored by

The Project

Every month we display the photographic work of an exceptional artist, display their exquisite images and ask a handful of questions about the photographer and their work.

White Sands, New Mexico, USA
The Response

When did you start photography?
I started photography when I was 15 and a freshman in high school.

How important is photography for you?
Photography is very important to me as it makes me feel like I can contribute something unique to this world through my eyes.

What is your favourite image of all time?
That is a hard one, but I would say that the best image I have ever seen is a black and white portrait of a massive vertical thunderhead in an otherwise clear sky, reflected in a placid ocean. Unfortunately, I saw the framed print at some point in the past and do not know who the photographer was.

Your favourite and most inspiring location?
Of all the places I have been, I would say that the High Sierra is the most inspiring.

Who is your favourite past or present photographer?
I admire the work and accomplishments of Jim Brandenburg probably more than those of any other photographer. His 'Chased by the Light' series was a real inspiration to me when I was a beginner.

What are your future photographic plans?
I am currently trying to determine how I can provide value to people through my photography, and I think that leading photography tours and telling stories of wilderness through photography is how I can do that.

What advice would you give to a younger you about photography?
Invest in decent equipment now that you can grow into, instead of making do with poor gear for years. I know you are not sure if you will be doing this a year from now, or 5, or 10, but trust me, you will.

Premium Feature • Access it in the latest issue

Enjoy this premium feature with many more images in High Definition inside the latest issue of the magazine

The Artist
Thomas Haney from USA
I began learning photography when I was about 15 near my home in Austin, Texas. Since leaving Austin after high school, I have travelled to many places in the US and around the world with my camera gear always in tow. Although I have won awards in several international competitions through the years, I haven't yet tried to make a living from photography.

Website
The Gear

Canon 5D Mk III
Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L
Canon 100mm f/2.8 Macro
Canon 300mm f/4L
Canon 70-200mm f/4L
Schneider filters
B&W filters
Gitzo 6X Mountaineering Tripod

Are you our next featured artist ?

Your feature will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our website and our social media platforms.

What are you waiting for? Fill in the form below to apply now and we will get back to you.

Registered Members

If you have a membership with us already, even a Free membership, you must login to access the content on this page. Not a member yet? Click here to register for free. Then, come back to this page and refresh it to access its content.

Are you having login problems?

Cookies

This website uses cookies. Make sure cookies are enabled in your browser.

Contact Support

If you cannot remember your username or password and you have login problems, please contact our support team from the navigation bar, Account > Contact.

Please login

Please allow time for the page to refresh upon clicking Log Me In.

Special Offer

SAVE ON OUR GOLD MEMBERSHIP

GET 30% OFF

Usual price: £29 or €34 or $38 • Special offer price: £20 or €24 or $27

Click here to take advantage of our offer

Fujifilm
Lee Filters
Contact us
s2Member®
SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!