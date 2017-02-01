Every month we display the photographic work of an exceptional artist, display their exquisite images and ask a handful of questions about the photographer and their work.
When did you start photography?
I started photography when I was 15 and a freshman in high school.
How important is photography for you?
Photography is very important to me as it makes me feel like I can contribute something unique to this world through my eyes.
What is your favourite image of all time?
That is a hard one, but I would say that the best image I have ever seen is a black and white portrait of a massive vertical thunderhead in an otherwise clear sky, reflected in a placid ocean. Unfortunately, I saw the framed print at some point in the past and do not know who the photographer was.
Your favourite and most inspiring location?
Of all the places I have been, I would say that the High Sierra is the most inspiring.
Who is your favourite past or present photographer?
I admire the work and accomplishments of Jim Brandenburg probably more than those of any other photographer. His 'Chased by the Light' series was a real inspiration to me when I was a beginner.
What are your future photographic plans?
I am currently trying to determine how I can provide value to people through my photography, and I think that leading photography tours and telling stories of wilderness through photography is how I can do that.
What advice would you give to a younger you about photography?
Invest in decent equipment now that you can grow into, instead of making do with poor gear for years. I know you are not sure if you will be doing this a year from now, or 5, or 10, but trust me, you will.
Canon 5D Mk III
Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L
Canon 100mm f/2.8 Macro
Canon 300mm f/4L
Canon 70-200mm f/4L
Schneider filters
B&W filters
Gitzo 6X Mountaineering Tripod
