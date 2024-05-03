Moonlight Bay, Encinitas, California, USA

While walking along the shores of the Pacific Ocean at Moonlight Bay in Encinitas, California, I came upon several man-made "Sea Stacks" nestled on the craggy ledges of rocky outcroppings. These unique smooth stone collections, created by locals as well as tourists, added their small mark to the imposing rugged and eroded rocky cliffs. The variegated markings appearing on the worn edges of the embankment told their own story of centuries of storms, abrasions, and upheavals and even mimicked the waves of the shore.

