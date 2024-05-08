Mulafossur, Faroe Islands

This photograph was taken last summer in the Faroe Islands, one of the archipelago's most famous locations.

The Múlafossur waterfall is located just below the village of Gásadalur and flows directly into the Atlantic Ocean.

The best time to visit Múlafossur is probably spring or autumn; I have been there in the middle of summer and had no problems.

The location is easily accessible; the problem is the huge number of photographers who lurk there daily, hoping to take the best picture.

In my case, I was lucky. Having arrived on time, I was able to choose a great location, and at sunset, the sun and clouds did the rest!

The trip was certainly worth the photograph.

