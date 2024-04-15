    Search
    Poestenkill, Rensselaer County, NY, USA
    By Peter Signorelli

    I have occasionally gone to Barberville Falls after heavy rain or during spring melt because so much more water is coming over the fall. It is really a sight to behold.

    On this particular day, I also extended my trip to the falls, including a hike through the Barberville Falls Nature Preserve. There are marked trails through the heavily wooded area in rural Rensselaer County.

    The waterfall and preserve are a part of the Poesten Kill. Kill is the Dutch word for stream or creek. There is a large Dutch heritage in Albany & Rensselaer Counties.

    The trails in the preserve are not very long but very hilly, so you can get your exercise without having to go a long distance.

    At one point, the trail crosses a small stream that empties into the Poesten Kill. With its hilly terrain and many rock outcroppings, the stream offers many picturesque photographs, this one of them.


