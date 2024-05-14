Church Hill Aurora

This past Friday, May 10th, I and many people across the southern region were treated to an extra rare event, the Aurora Borealis. The Auroras, as I call them, usually never dip this far down south, especially this bright and vivid.

I had heard reports that the Auroras could dip this low. However, I have tried chasing them along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia with very little luck. By chance, last year, I was able to photograph the auroras over the Block home at Natural Tunnel State Park, but that was just a faint pink glow.

With all my past experiences, I figured I would stay home and relax and play Yoshi's Crafted World on my Nintendo Switch. About twenty minutes into my relaxing evening, my buddy Jerod called me very excited. He told me they were visible and that he could see them even with the light pollution in Knoxville, TN. Reluctantly, I put down my witch and headed downstairs to head back to look and see for myself.

I was floored. The sky was dancing in the most vibrant pinkish-red and green tones, and the Auroras had made an appearance. After photographing it from my backyard, I decided to head out to a darker area that had an old abandoned home. I set up along the side of the road, as I did not want to trespass.

Being this far out into the country, there was very little light, so I focused my image as cars went by; I even used the headlights to burn in some of the details in the photograph so that it was not a black silhouette. This allowed me to show some details, like the flowers and fence.

I kept the image at a 4-second exposure so that I could keep the feel of it being dark outside. I did not want to overdo the exposure and take away from that fact and the aurora. I just wanted it to be enough to take your eye through the image and give you the feeling of it being late at night.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now