Cote Sauvage, Presquile de Quiberon, Bretagne, France

FOMO (Fear of missing out) in its non-digital form should be familiar to every landscape photographer on the go. Finding the best place at the best time of day in a short period of time with suitable weather can sometimes be a bit stressful.

Apps with maps, weather and astronomical information are helpful, but I still think that searching on-site is essential.

The plan was to photograph a sunset on the rugged Côte Sauvage in Brittany. The weather was good, and I was on time, but I almost ran along the coast, afraid of missing the place or the moment.

I often missed it, but here I was satisfied - although I would have liked to have had the wolf-like dog roaming around on the beach at the time in front of the camera. But he didn't feel like it.

