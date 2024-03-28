Salt Basin Dunes, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas, USA

Situated along the New Mexico-Texas border lie the Salt Basin Dunes. The white gypsum dunes, similar to those found in White Sands, starkly contrast the Chihuahuan Desert landscape.

The dune field spans over 2000 acres and is located in a remote area west of the Guadalupe Mountains and Capitan Reef - one of the world's most well-preserved ancient fossil reefs. Dating back to the Permian Period, around 250 million years ago, this part of the world was submerged under an inland sea known as the Delaware Basin.

When the ancient sea evaporated, it left layers of silt and clay mixed with gypsum. Over time, the wind eroded these layers, creating the white, glistening gypsum dunes we see today.

Like many others, our experience began by traveling several miles down a remote dirt road from Guadalupe Mountains National Park HQ. After a mile or so of hiking, we started to see the edges of the dunes, enough to find a way through the bushes and head up to explore the soft, white landscape.

We arrived at the dunes under the midday sun, a welcoming sight after a few cold, windy nights on BLM lands. The remoteness of this part of the park blessed us with solitude, and with plenty of time on our hands, this white sandy landscape became our playground for the day.

The dunes here are riddled with more vegetation than I've observed in others, like White Sands, Great Sand Dunes, and the Imperial Dunes of Southern California. As we hiked through the dunes, I took my time looking for clean textures, isolated elements, and perfect angles that allowed me to properly use my circular polarizer and showcase the dunes in a minimal, intimate fashion.

