Ask Yourself, What If?
Over the coming months, both LPM and Lensbaby will be providing you creative prompts that will help you ask this big question, what if?
Starting out with a polaroid camera, getting into portrait photography and finally doing what you want to do. Bryan Minear shares his experiences and difficulties during …
In an exclusive interview, Nils Leithold from Germany talks about his passion for nature and wild places, as well as his love of the Faroe Islands…
A crucial part of your art practice is inspiration. Alan Briot tells us why visiting art galleries and museums, and building your own collection, matters to your eye and output
With streams of photographers intent on collecting clicks and likes, how can you retain integrity – but make a living – in this overpopulated online world? Mark Bauer shares his thoughts
National Geographic’s new book offers unique looks at Japanese artists, drone photography and revealing photographers’ accounts. David Hay has the review
Driven hundreds of miles, and spent a ton of cash, to get the perfect photo and… come home with nothing? Don’t despair, Alex Otto explains how you can avoid future disappointment
Mt Baker in northern Washington State offers many diverse opportunities in terms of recreation and photography. Trevor Anderson shares his experiences on photographing this extraordinary area
Don’t be afraid of the dark when making pictures. As Ian Plant reveals, negative space and silhouette can be important compositional tools, allowing you to create moody and artistic images
Scotland: The Big Picture is a team of photographers and filmmakers creating high-impact communications to ignite fresh thinking around the benefits of a wilder Scotland. In the second of a two-part feature, Peter Cairns makes the case for an ecologically richer landscape
What’s the best way to create a beautiful and out of the ordinary landscape? The answer could lie in leaving behind the typical wide-angle option and reaching for a telephoto lens, as David Hay explains
Are you seeking national park beauty without the crowds? As Joshua Cripps says, strap on a backpack and head off on a trail into the Sierra Nevada high country
Scotland: The Big Picture is a team of photographers and filmmakers creating high-impact communications to ignite fresh thinking around the benefits of a wilder Scotland. In the first of a two-part feature, Peter Cairns makes the case for an ecologically richer landscape
2017 was a year of lasting memories and artistic growth. Trevor Anderson shares his reflections on the past year as well as some ideas on how to be fully aware of your natural surroundings
Wistful for a time when he could photograph in solitude, Adam Burton tells us how venturing out into the quiet beauty of the forest can add something unique to your portfolio
From the gorgeous work itself to Q&As with top photographers, a new book on landscapes offers great rewards to readers looking for unique insights into the creative process. Here’s David Hay with the review
You should strive to become a complete master of your go-to locations. As Ian Plant says, your go-to locations are your training grounds, where you hone your skills and develop your artistic vision
Karen Hutton explains the pros and cons as well as all her experiences that helped her with her photographic career.
Do you focus on location when taking a photograph? Mitch Green suggests taking time to think about composition, as it is absolutely the most important thing in a landscape photograph
Looking to photograph a hidden gem in Europe? As David Hay says, the stunning, verdant lakes and waterfalls of Plitvice National Park in Croatia could be the answer
In an exclusive interview, 19 year old Mason Prendergast talks about his passion for nature and hiking and explains the reason why he loves …
Does your work stand out from the crowd? Are you talented or just plain lucky? Alain Briot offers some advice and best practices that can help you create your personal style
What is Zen, or more importantly, how does it relate to a simple landscape photograph? Andy Brown pinpoints the possibilities of a different approach to photography
Think about some of the preconceptions you have about your work. Whether it is a subject, season, or your type of photography, try something new to challenge yourself.