A Guide to Filters for Landscape Photography

When digital photography really started taking off, there was speculation that this would spell the end for filter manufacturers. However, the fact is that more filters are being sold than ever before. Mark Bauer helped us put together a comprehensive guide to filters for Landscape Photography and explains why we still need them Mark Bauer

Light is the key ingredient in photography and whereas studio photographers are in complete control of the light sources they use, those of us who shoot landscapes have no direct control. We are at the mercy of the weather, and this can make it a frustrating business. What we can do, however, is to apply a certain amount of control as to how, and how much light enters the lens, or even which part of it. For many years, this has been achieved through the use of filtration, which enables photographers to reduce the extremes of contrast in harsh lighting conditions, cut out reflections and saturate colours, artificially extend shutter speeds and alter colour balance.

When digital photography really started taking off, there was speculation that this would spell the end for filter manufacturers, as so many filtration effects were replicable in post-processing. However, the fact is that more filters are being sold than ever before, to the extent that one major producer was struggling to meet demand for some time.

So why are filters still selling in such large numbers? Well, simply ...

This is a premium article and requires a single payment of $3 USD to be accessed

Upon payment completion a yellow banner will display (Thank you. Your purchase has been approved – Please click here to proceed). That link will transfer you to a page where you will access the entire article. You will also receive an email with a link to access the article page. Make sure you use the same browser to access the page on our website.