Carl Battreall is a keen mountain and glacier explorer with over twenty years of experience. In this article, he shares his passion and knowledge of photographing glaciers and remaining safe while exploring them.

When I was twenty-six, I signed up for a course on glacier travel and crevasse rescue. I was an aspiring alpinist and, like most beginners, was terrified by the idea of falling into a hidden crevasse. I was frightened and excited as we travelled up California's Mount Shasta flanks. When we finally reached the Hotlum Glacier and began exploring, my fear vanished quickly, replaced by complete amazement. The sounds, shapes and colors of the glacier were mesmerizing. My dreams of mountain summits faded, but my obsession with glaciers grew, and I am still amazed and in awe of them, just like I was all those years ago on Mount Shasta.

Glaciers are a fascinating subject to photograph. They constantly transform, moving, melting, sinking and breaking, creating various compositions and designs. My favorite place to photograph is on the surface. Photographing the surface of a glacier is a powerful experience. However, before we discuss glacier photography, we should discuss ...