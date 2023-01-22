Each subject of a photograph can be complex, but according to Anthony Lamb, there is simplicity that can be found if you aim to draw the viewer's eyes towards the story you are trying to tell Anthony Lamb

I have always been more interested in photographing minimal compositions and less recognisable locations as this adds more intrigue to the photograph and can offer a more personal interpretation to the viewer. This minimal style helps reflect the calm sense of mood that I try to portray in each image, and by singling out objects, I try to draw the eye towards the important details that tell the photographer’s story. For me, less is more.

Using negative space in my photography is an obsession, but I still loosely use methods such as the rule of thirds, leading lines, balance and so on. I try to reduce the complexities of ...