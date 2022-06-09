What is the second most invaluable skill for landscape photographers to acquire? Karen Hutton encourages you to invest in your writing ability Karen Hutton

Someone asked me in a recent interview, “What is the second most important skill you need as a photographer these days?” Meaning, after photography itself. I thought it was a really smart question and hugely relevant. My answer was, “learn to write really well!”

Surprising? Maybe not. But what might surprise you is just how many genres/areas you need to be good at, even if you are a hobbyist. Then, if you are – or aspire to be – a professional photographer, well, sharpen your writing chops. If you want your gorgeous photos to find their audience these days, you need to be able to tell stories, peak interest, make a point, make the sale, communicate! Even if all you want to do is snap pictures and share them on Instagram, you still need to make your voice heard in both your photos and words.

I am not here to tell you how to do that; I will leave that to the professionals. What I will do is point you to some great resources for learning, show you some examples – both in and out of the photography realm (I’m big on cross-training), and, hopefully, inspire you to fall in love with your ...

