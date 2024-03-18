    Search
    Photographing Striking Silhouettes

    The fundamental ‘rule’ for a successful silhouette is to shoot the subject against a much brighter background, most typically the sky. Mark Hamblin is sharing his knowledge and experience with us
    Mark Hamblin

    There is something very uncomplicated about photographing silhouettes, and I have always been a big fan of them, actively going out of my way to create such pictures. It is probably because I like simplicity in my images. A silhouette is a subject stripped right down to its basic shape – everything else has been eliminated – and it is this graphic simplicity that I find appealing. Silhouettes are also a very effective way to emphasise a subject, forming the focal point of the picture even when they’re quite small in the frame. And what is more, they are really easy to create, which is another reason why I like them!

    Subjects that work best are those that have an instantly recognisable outline, such as a tree, person, building, or wildlife. Whilst, in theory, most subjects can be thrown into silhouette, some will definitely work better than others. What I try to avoid is a subject that has no obvious features or lacks a distinct shape. Silhouettes of ‘blobs’ don’t look great!

    The fundamental ‘rule’ for a successful silhouette is to shoot the subject against a much brighter background, most typically the sky. It is important that ...

