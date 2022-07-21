I should declare that I have a Fine Art & Sculpture degree that enabled me to step into a teaching career. I taught photography as one of my skills. There will be a few people out there who will have had the same experiences as myself (such as teaching youngsters to get a film on to a spiral in the complete dark for processing). Some four decades later I can still feel the frustrations from that time! Thank goodness for digital! After teaching I became a university lecturer, then worked in local authority management. I have now taken early retirement to pursue my creative and photographic interests.
So, I am a person with a recognised qualification in art. Does that mean that the photographs I produce are ‘art’? I am enthusiastic about landscape photography but I do not restrict myself to the natural world. I was city-born and the urban environment is also of interest. The vast majority of the world's population lives in ever-enlarging cities and I am interested in how the built and industrial reality around us is captured and communicated. I photograph the built environment as well as physical geography and fauna in the landscape. I do not let the presence of an ...