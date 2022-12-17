You might think that including people in landscape pictures is counter-intuitive. In taking a picture in Iceland, David Hay finds that a sense of scale can get the best out of the scene David Hay

For many years I tried to get my landscape photographs free of people. If I saw someone walking through the frame I always waited until they left. Then, after a visit to India, where it is almost impossible to capture images without people in the frame, I changed the way I took pictures. I tried to get any figures in an interesting part of the frame which I found often added a new point of interest to the composition.

It seems to me that there are three main types of ...

