When you are planning a trip, what are the primary drivers of choice? In the first of a two-part feature, Nicolas Alexander Otto lays out the pros and cons of visiting iconic locations Nicolas Alexander Otto

Oftentimes when I plan a trip, I wonder if I should rather go for a location that is popular amongst tourists, travellers and photographers or if I should do the exact opposite, visiting an area which is a bit off the beaten path and may still be relatively unknown. This inner debate with myself usually is oriented along several key arguments which speak for one of the two options. There are inherent advantages to shooting iconic destinations as well as photographing those that have yet to gain more attention from audiences. In this two-part feature, I wish to shed some light on the various aspects which you may consider when setting up an itinerary. Whether you are a hobbyist or a seasoned professional, I hope you find something here to aid you in your decision-making. Instead of focusing on the negative sides, I will primarily focus on the positive of said categories. This first part of the feature will examine the upsides of taking pictures of famous spots.

I have tried to categorise the advantages into two sections: benefits for hobbyists and then for professionals. So let me start with the advantages for hobbyists.

For many landscape photographers, it can be attractive to have to ...