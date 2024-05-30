12 Apostles Overlook, Port Campbell, Victoria, Australia

My wife and I had always wanted to visit Australia, and we were able to plan a trip for our 40th anniversary. I had picked out many places to photograph, but tops on the list were along the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.

We arrived in Sydney and spent a few days there before flying down to Melbourne. During that time, I discovered my RF 14-35 lens was not working. I would mount it on the camera, and it would give me an error code with a black viewfinder.

Once in the Melbourne area, we rented a car for the epic drive. The weather had been forecast to be rainy, but on one of the days we had in the area, the weather started to break, giving us perfectly dramatic weather for shooting.

A morning visit to the Apostles had poor visibility due to rain, but after a fantastic day driving along the road, we came back and caught the sunset there. On a whim, I tried my 14-35mm lens for about the 20th time, and it actually worked! I was able to use it for this image, although some of the reported EXIF data was corrupt or missing. I have recreated the shooting data as best I could from memory.

