Reynisfjara Sea Stacks, Iceland

It was a relatively calm summer morning at Reynisfjara when I took this shot. Without any dramatic light or moody conditions, I wanted to create my own take on this iconic shot. I envisioned a sort of "mirror-image" with the smooth waves and clouds interrupted by the massive sea stacks off the coast of the black sand beach.

