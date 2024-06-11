Laupahoehoe Point, Hawaii Island, Hawaii, USA

Laupahoehoe Point, on the Big Island of Hawaii, is decorated with a large number of sea stacks, all resulting from ancient lava flows. The point faces east, into prevailing winds that almost always bring large waves crashing into these stacks. It is an extremely treacherous place for boats of any kind and has been the site of a few significant marine tragedies.

I frequently visit this point, as the constant crashing of waves is mesmerizing and can provide spectacular photo opportunities. Amazingly, the stacks show almost no wear or erosion despite the constant pounding, so they provide great texture and drama as subjects.

The spot where this photo was taken is a circular array of stacks about 25 feet high that create a cove-like area very near the shore. Waves overwhelm this spot, launching up to 50 feet in the air, as seen here. The cove becomes a bit dangerous when it subsequently fills with churning water.

On this day, the tide was out, and the cove was a bit emptier than usual, so I chose to climb down closer to the water's edge and await explosions that I knew would tower over me. I was soon rewarded with this scene and was able to get off several shots before the giant wave explosion landed on me.

I was lucky not to get too wet or injured. The photo was taken late in the afternoon, with the sun behind me to illuminate the stacks and waves in front of me. I wanted a very short exposure to freeze the explosion, hence the higher-than-normal ISO for these conditions. I reduced the contrast in the lower portion of the wave spray to make it appear as three-dimensional as possible. The 24mm focal length somewhat diminishes the towering quality of the wave but was necessary given its proximity.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now