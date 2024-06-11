Faraid Head, Scotland

This picture was captured during an Autumn trip to the far north of Scotland. After some shoots around the Ben Stack area, we went up to the Durness area and walked across the bay towards Faraid Head. Wanting a slightly different image, as opposed to looking down on the stack, I climbed down onto the beach for a series of images.

I particularly liked this one, with all the rocks leaning in the same direction and with some foreground interest. As can be seen, it is a fairly typical autumn day for Scotland!

