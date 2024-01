Zimanga, a private game reserve in South Africa, is one of the leading African wildlife photography destinations, with numerous hides where you can watch the wildlife up close. When I visited the Umgodi hide for an entire night, this beautiful elephant showed up to drink a gulp of water very gracefully.

Touched by the last sun-rays of the day, it certainly was a non-forgettable sight. Seeing him so close, you realise how majestic and tall he is and how tiny you are