Olare Motorogi Conservancy, Narok County, Kenya

I was on a photo safari in Kenya, divided equally between the Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Olari Motorogi Conservancy. This photo was taken on one of the last days of the safari at the Olare Motorogi Conservancy, next to the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Controlled burning was being carried out in the Reserve, so we did not have a proper sunset. However, the evening sky became an almost uniform orange-to-pink colour, inviting me to turn trees and animals into silhouettes with very little detail. I had to keep the shutter speed quite high, as the zebra and wildebeest on the horizon sometimes moved quite fast and without warning.

Apart from that, the main challenge was to have some separation of the different animals. I did not manage to avoid the overlapping of one of the wildebeest with the lonely tree, but I am still thrilled with the result.

I did very little processing to this photo, lowering the highlights in the sky a bit and slightly darkening the foreground. I also did a bit of noise reduction, using the old-style manual noise reduction in Lightroom, as I did not feel the amount of noise in the photo was such that it would justify using anything more sophisticated.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now