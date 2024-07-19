Bald Eagle, Prince Edward Island National Park, Canada

Before travelling to Prince Edward Island, I was expecting to see some beautiful coastal scenery replete with red cliffs and sand dunes, eat some incredible seafood (do yourself a favour and head right to Blue Mussel Café), and see perfect beachside sunsets. What was completely unexpected, though, was the abundance of wildlife that we encountered on our travels. From osprey to red fox to bald eagles, there was something wild to witness seemingly around every bend in the road.

The most soul-fulfilling moment of the entire trip, though, came on a stormy morning when we were delighted to spot a bald eagle perched atop a sand dune. As we marvelled at how utterly cool it was to see an eagle on a sand dune, a second eagle landed. Then, a third. Then, a fourth. Five minutes later, there were eight bald eagles spread across the dunes, hopping to and fro and calling out to each other in their distinctive voices that always give me chills. And then, they were gone. As quickly as they came, they took off, one by one.

Not before I took about a thousand photos, though. The photo presented here is one of my favorites for a few reasons. First, this eagle was the first one that we saw on the dunes, and it was presumably responsible for calling in his friends to say hi to us (thank you!). Second, a break in the storm clouds allowed warm morning light to shine on the dune and contrast with the foreboding sky. Lastly, animal tracks (perhaps left by one of the island's resident red foxes) lead across the dune toward the eagle. Add it all up, and you get one of my all-time favorite photos, from one of my now all-time favorite places.