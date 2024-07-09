Tawny Eagle, Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa

The Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park is an amalgamation of the Kalahari Gemsbok National Park in South Africa (proclaimed in 1931) and the Gemsbok National Park in Botswana. The park comprises an area of over 3.6 million hectares—one of very few conservation areas of this magnitude left in the world.

The tawny eagle is arguably one of the most majestic birds in Africa. This orange-brown bird of prey is impressive in size, measuring up to 72 cm in length, and can weigh over two kilograms. It has a large wingspan measuring up to 1.85 meters, and females are typically larger than males but otherwise have no other distinctive features.

In flight, the tawny eagle appears as a large raptor with a noticeably protruding head on a long neck, with a deep chest, long and broad wings, and a somewhat narrower seven-fingered hand.

Eagles' wings are built for soaring and gliding on updrafts of warm air (thermals). The long feathers are slotted and can separate to allow air to flow smoothly and to prevent the eagles from stalling when flying at slower speeds.

They have extremely well-developed eyesight and can spot prey from very far away. They then swoop in with lightning-speed dives and dig into their prey with their sharp talons.

Fascinating to watch!