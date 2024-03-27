Tiumpan Head Lighthouse, Isle Of Lewis, Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Tiumpan Head is the north-eastern end of the Point peninsula on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. Its lighthouse sits on a majestic cliff surrounded by the sea. The area is well-known for its extensive network of coastal routes, as it is a very popular spot for whales and seabirds to watch, so during the day, it can be crowded with people hiking.

The best way to enjoy the most interesting landscape spots is to go early in the morning. I was in Lewis and Harris during my winter holidays, and as the weather looked promising, I decided to try to take a photo at sunrise.

I have always been enchanted by the long exposure technique, and I use it as my main photographic genre, so I had no doubt I wanted this kind of photo here, too. I found it especially interesting because it allows me to reveal the colour of the sea while creating a beautiful contrast between it and the surrounding landscapes. It can also create a dreamy-looking silky effect, which I find particularly beautiful.

The day before, the weather forecast looked good. Clouds were arriving in the area, and there were all the signs of a possibly beautiful and colourful sunrise. I arrived at the parking spot quite early, so I had plenty of time to explore in the dark to find the perfect spot. After a while, I found a looking point just in front of the lighthouse. Sadly, it was down a very steep hill, so I had to climb to reach it. What a workout before breakfast!

I worked for a while, trying different exposures and viewpoints, but I wasn't 100 per cent sure, so I decided to climb up the hill again. Only to understand that was probably the best viewing point, so I climbed down and finally sat there.

I waited for the sun to rise and took a few pictures, including this one, with the lighthouse still on, while enjoying the wild and beautiful scenery around me. Breathing the fresh morning air and listening to the birds singing and the sound of the waves, I felt completely at peace. As the day started, I climbed back again to the car. Several people were travelling the walking route, and I felt really happy to have enjoyed that small moment of peace all alone.

