Oulu, North Ostrobothnia, Finland

The lonely fisher. With winter comes a new range of activities that are part of the life of people in Finland. One among them is ice fishing. Unlike in summer, when you can just go to a waterbody and drop in your fishing hook, in winter, you must first cut a hole through the ice to find water. If you look closely below the moon, you will find a man with his fishing rod sitting over the frozen Gulf of Bothnia, waiting for his catch. This picture was captured around sunrise at 11 am during polar night.

