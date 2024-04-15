Eilean Donan Castle, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

I have often visited Eilean Donan, one of the most photographed Scottish castles. This time, while passing through on the way further north, the tourists mainly had all gone, and I caught the castle just by chance, still and quiet, just as the sun had set. It is quite the star attraction, having featured in many films, such as Highlander, Loch Ness, Entrapment, Made of Honor, Elizabeth: the Golden Age, and the James Bond film The World is not Enough.

