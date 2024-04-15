Maceda Beach, Ovar, Aveiro, Portugal

A few weeks ago, on a rainy and stormy late afternoon, I approached the sea at Maceda Beach, near Ovar, and I saw this landscape that caused me astonishment, admiration and fear. The sun, already relatively low, was behind dark and heavy clouds but still shining over the seawater. In the distance, rivers of rain fell onto the ocean. Strong currents clashed, forming whirlpools. Immediately came to mind the seascapes of the great English painter J. M. William Turner (1775-1851).

Compared to other themes, such as the countryside and cities, the entry of the sea into landscape painting was late, only occurring in the 18th century. William Turner was one of the precursors and masters of this pictorial type. Turner's seascapes typically include boats and people. I didn't see boats sailing in the sea, but I imagined them struggling with the waves and the sea's turbulence. In order to freeze sea movements, I used a very high shutter speed. Minimal post-production was applied to the image.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now