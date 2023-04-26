Seeshaupt, Bavaria, Germany

After several days of rain, I was happy of the foggy spring morning, hurrying out of my cosy bed to the nearby lake Starnberger in Bavaria. In this area, the water is rather shallow, allowing me to find a position in the water, which I often do, although the water is still very cold.

I tried several exposure times, also Long exposures but decided to work with the little waves in the foreground using a shorter shutter speed and higher ISO, no tripod because I like to walk around finding the best place.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now