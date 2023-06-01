Swordale, Isle of Skye, Scotland

The lighting that day was nothing short of incredible. With a passing storm front, the light changed dramatically minute by minute, including driving wind, rain and hail.

The snow-covered mountain at the back left is Blaven. The snow-covered peak to the right would completely vanish for long periods before reappearing, looking dramatic as ever.

This picture was a case of setting up the gear, waiting, and watching for the best conditions.

This was the resulting image with the house, the foreground rocks and the mountain peaks nicely illuminated. It is tempting to snap away in a location such as this, but waiting can often be far more productive.

