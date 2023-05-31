Point Arena Lighthouse, Mendocino County, California, USA

Point Arena Lighthouse is located in Mendocino County, California, United States. It is approximately 130 miles north of San Francisco.

The Point Arena Lighthouse stands as an iconic figure on the landscape of the American Pacific Coast. Sometimes brilliantly sunny, other times fog-shrouded, the lighthouse is a place to find something different each time you visit this place. The Point Arena lighthouse is the first visitor destination in Mendocino County, and it is not unusual to meet other photographers in this iconic place.

When I moved to Northern California, I knew the coastline had some of the most photogenic beaches and incredible coasts. I left in the afternoon, thinking about taking pictures of the sunset. It took me two hours to drive on sinuous roads from my town to get to Point Arena, and imagine my surprise when I arrived and saw this moody weather. It did not discourage me, and I considered using an ND filter to get a long exposure effect. I feel rewarded with the result of the scenic and how the photo turned out with this moody weather.

You can see the fog above the ocean that gives a particular texture to the sky. The tides were low, and the structure of the rocks in the water gave me the line for my composition to direct further attention to the lighthouse's point of view on the cliff's top.

I was standing at the cliff's edge when I captured this image with my Sony A7R4 and Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM lens. I used a NiSi ND 10-Stop filter to capture a long exposure.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now