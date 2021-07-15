The majority of landscape photographers live in or near a town or city and yet, few have taken cityscape pictures. Ohad Redlich has helped us put together a guide for photographing cityscapes during evening twilight Ohad Redlich

I have lived in a city ever since I was a little kid. Thus, the sights of skyscrapers, busy highways and so on are very common to me, by day and by night. Although I have fallen in love with nature over the years and found myself hiking and trekking in totally non-urban places, I have always had a place in my heart for the city.

As a photographer, it is very much the same; I love taking photos of nature and yet, I also love to find good spots in the big city to show through my pictures how beautiful it is.

The combination of slow shutter speed and city lights allows for a great variety of options. If used wisely, the long exposure contributes to the beautiful effect of moving traffic as well as capturing the steady lights. Combined with seascapes, the results can be even more impressive. In this article we explain ...

