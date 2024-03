The male Pallid Harrier (Circus macrourus) is a remarkable raptor, marked by its slim build and broad wings that highlight its elegant soaring. Snapping a photo of this male during my birdwatching adventure was undoubtedly a highlight, given their known elusiveness, making them a coveted find among enthusiasts. Typically found in vast grasslands and wetlands, the Pallid Harrier excels in low-altitude glides as it hunts, demonstrating remarkable dexterity and exactness.