    Solitary Tree, Borrowdale Mill, Lake District, England
    By Anni Romanov

    The photograph was taken in the picturesque Lake District of England, near Borrowdale Mill. The image features a solitary tree standing majestically in an open field, framed by the rolling hills of the surrounding landscape.

    I wanted to achieve a creamy, soft look, emphasizing the tranquil and ethereal qualities of the scene. Gentle, diffused light enhances the natural hues and softens the edges, creating a dreamy, almost painterly effect. The resulting image captures the lone tree with a delicate glow.


