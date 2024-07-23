Solitary Tree, Borrowdale Mill, Lake District, England

The photograph was taken in the picturesque Lake District of England, near Borrowdale Mill. The image features a solitary tree standing majestically in an open field, framed by the rolling hills of the surrounding landscape.
I wanted to achieve a creamy, soft look, emphasizing the tranquil and ethereal qualities of the scene. Gentle, diffused light enhances the natural hues and softens the edges, creating a dreamy, almost painterly effect. The resulting image captures the lone tree with a delicate glow.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor